Hilo VA Clinic Relocated to Larger Facility

The newly relocated VA clinic in Hilo is now open.

The Hilo Community Based Outpatient Clinic has moved to a larger, newly-refurbished facility on 45 Mohouli Street.

“Opening this CBOC is part of the continuing effort to provide world-class health care closer to where more Veterans live said, Jennifer Gutowski, director of VA Pacific Islands Health Care System. “Community-based clinics are key to providing Veterans better access to high-quality care closer to home, by reducing the distance Veterans have to travel, we hope more Veterans will benefit from the health care services they have earned through their service to our Nation.”

VAPIHCS provides outpatient medical and mental health care for about 55,000 veterans throughout the state and Pacific Islands. The main ambulatory care clinic is located on O‘ahu. There are seven community based outpatient clinics on West O‘ahu; Hawai‘i Island, in Hilo and Kona; Maui; Kaua‘i, American Samoa and Guam.

Traveling clinicians also provide episodic care on Lana‘i and an Internist residing on Moloka‘i provides medical care three days a week at the Moloka‘i Rural Health Center. Mental health care is provided by traveling clinicians from the Maui CBOC.