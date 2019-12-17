Emergency Proclamation For Homeless Extended

Gov. David Ige signed a seventh supplemental emergency proclamation that extends the disaster emergency relief period for homelessness.

The emergency proclamation helps to accelerate the completion of housing projects for individuals and families who are transitioning out of homelessness, and expands shelter capacity and access to services, especially for unsheltered individuals.

Ige signed the emergency proclamation for homelessness on Dec. 14, 2018, followed by a supplementary proclamation on Feb. 12, a second supplementary proclamation on April 12, a third on June 7, a fourth supplementary proclamation on Aug. 23, and a sixth on Oct. 21.

The seventh supplementary proclamation extends the disaster emergency relief period until Feb. 14, 2020.