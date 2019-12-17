December 17, 2019 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 3:21AM HST until December 17 at 8:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 82. North wind around 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. East northeast wind around 9 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Very windy, with an east wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 33 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 79. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.