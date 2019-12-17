County Park Closures Scheduled for 2020

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces its 2020 closure schedule for Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park, Kahalu‘u Beach Park and Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach.

Monthly closures are necessary to maintain and repair high-use parks without exposing park patrons to potential hazards associated with large-scale maintenance work.

Located in Puna, Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park will be closed on the third Thursday of each month and reopened at 9 a.m. on the following day. The closure dates are:

Jan. 16

Feb. 20

March 19

April 16

May 21

June 18

July 16

Aug. 20

Sept. 17

Oct. 15

Nov. 19

Dec. 17

Located in North Kona, Kahalu‘u Beach Park will be closed until 10 a.m. on the first or second Tuesday of each month. The closure dates are:

Jan. 7

Feb. 4

March 10

April 7

May 5

June 9

July 7

Aug. 4

Sept. 8

Oct. 6

Nov. 10

Dec. 8

Located in South Kohala, Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach will be closed all day on the following dates:

Jan. 9-10

Feb. 6-7

March 6-7

April 10-11

May 14-16

June – No scheduled closures

July – No scheduled closures

August – No scheduled closures

Sept. 10-12

Oct. 16-17

Nov. 13-14

Dec. 11-12

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks the public for its understanding and cooperation during these temporary closures.

For more information, please contact Parks & Recreation Administration office at 808-961-8311 or [email protected]