Wind Advisory in Effect for Big Island

3:33 AM HST Monday, Dec. 16, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO 8 PM HST TUESDAY

What: Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The highest summits of the Big Island will see northeast winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

Affected Areas: South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honoka‘a, Kamuela, Waikoloa, Saddle Road above 5,000 feet, Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea above 8,000 feet.

Impacts: Motorists should drive with caution. Consider securing loose items on property. Challenging driving conditions especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A wind advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

A wind advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.