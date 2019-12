The Kealakehe Greenwaste facility is closed as of 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16. It is scheduled to reopen Tuesday at the regular time, according to a message from Hawa‘i County Civil Defense.

In the meantime, residents can take their greenwaste to the West Hawa‘i Landfill, open 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday.