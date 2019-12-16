Kahuku Unit of VNP to Remain Open 5 Days a Week

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has changed its mind.

The park’s Kahuku Unit will not adjust its schedule as previously announced. Instead, Kahuku will maintain its current schedule and remain open Wednesday through Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The current schedule of increasing hours from three days a week to five days a week was established to serve visitors during the Kīlauea eruption and summit collapse of 2018 that closed the main part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park for 134 days.

Entrance to Kahuku will remain free. Post-eruption recovery in the park’s Kīlauea section continues as more trails and features are repaired and reopen to the public.

Ranger-led hikes, special programs, trail descriptions and a map of Kahuku are featured on the park website.

The Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is located on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5. Kahuku is located in Ka‘ū and is about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes.