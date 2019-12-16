Gale Warning Issued for Big Island Waters

Gale Warning Issued for Big Island WatersDecember 16, 2019, 4:14 PM HST (Updated December 16, 2019, 4:14 PM)
‹
›×
3:24 PM HST Monday, Dec. 16, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
GALE WARNING THROUGH 6 PM HST TUESDAY
What: East winds 25 to 35 knots. Seas building to 10 to 17 feet.
Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters and Ma‘alaea Bay.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Impacts: Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.
A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.