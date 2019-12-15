3:43 PM HST Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 7 PM HST WEDNESDAY

Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet expected.

Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.