Kailua-Kona Christmas Parade Photo Gallery

The Kailua-Kona Community Christmas Parade made its way through Kailua Village on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

A variety of lighted, festive floats meandered down Kuakini Highway to Ali‘i Drive where the route ended near the Royal Kona Resort.

Kailua-Kona will follow up its Christmas parade with the 6th annual Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade, which takes place in Kailua Bay on Sunday, Dec. 15 beginning at 6 p.m.