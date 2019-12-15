Hilo Community Players to Present ‘A Christmas Cabaret’

The community is invited to celebrate the holidays with fundraising performances by the Hilo Community Players in December.

‘A Christmas Cabaret’ will feature some of Hiloʻs best talent performing traditional and contemporary holiday tunes in support of the 2020 to 2021 theatre season. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20 and 21, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2:30 p.m., at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center.

Tickets are $40 and include a drink and heavy pūpū provided by AlohaMondays. Additional drinks will be available for purchase including beer, wine, holiday cocktails and soda.

Purchase tickets online at www.HiloPlayers.org. Seating is limited.

A Christmas Cabaret will feature local performers including Erin Smith, Marlise Ahuna, Norman Arancon, Michael Stevens. The musical selections will include tunes like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Mary Did You Know?,” “The Hanukkah Song,” “What Are You Doing New Years’ Eve?” and many more.