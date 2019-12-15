December 15, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 15, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 15, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 15, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NNE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
South East
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com