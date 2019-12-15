Chocolate Festival Looking for Nonprofit Beneficiaries

The ninth annual Big Island Chocolate Festival is searching for causes to support.

Hawai‘i non-profit organizations may apply as a beneficiary of the 2020 event held May 1–2 at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort. The festival annually awards nonprofits a portion of event proceeds.

Though not required, it is preferred prospective beneficiaries be associated with culinary/agriculture education, local cacao and chocolate production or food sustainability. Awards will be given ranging from $500 to $6,000 and beneficiaries are required to provide volunteers and support event execution.

Visit https://bigislandchocolatefestival.com/beneficiary-application/ for details. The deadline to enter is Jan. 24, 2020. Beneficiaries will be selected and notified by Feb. 3.

The Big Island Chocolate Festival is presented by the Kona Cacao Association, Inc. (KCA). The mission and goal of KCA is to promote the cacao industry on the Big Island of Hawai‘i by presenting BICF as an educational and outreach opportunity for local cacao farmers, the hospitality industry and cacao enthusiasts.