Big Island Transfer Station Closures

The Kea‘au, Pāhoa and Hilo Transfer Station scrap metal and white goods services is closed as of 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. It will reopen as regularly scheduled on Monday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kea‘au greenwaste service is closed as of 8 a.m. Sunday and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents using greenwaste service in Kea‘au may use the Pāhoa greenwaste or Hilo greenwaste service bins between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today.

Due to staff shortages, the Glenwood Transfer Station will close at 8 a.m. Sunday and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon, residents using the Glenwood Transfer Station can take their household generated wastes to the Kea‘au Transfer Station or the Hilo Transfer Station, which are open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.