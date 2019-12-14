Six HawCC Students Awarded Culinary Scholarships

By Big Island Now Staff
December 14, 2019, 12:52 PM HST (Updated December 14, 2019, 12:52 PM)
Six Hawai‘i Community College-Palamanui students received scholarships at Christmas with the Chefs on Saturday, Dec. 7. Pictured left to right: Estefie Viernes, Blossom Kaunoni, Vichadach Chotikawan, Kamaile Gusman, Annie Skilling, Palamani Culinary Program Coordinator Paul Heerlein and instructor Kerstin Pfeiffer. Not pictured: Tanner Legler. Photo by Kirk Shorte.

Six culinary students of Hawai‘i Community College-Palamanui received scholarships from the ACF Kona Kohala Chefs Association on Dec. 7 during the annual Christmas with the Chefs gala in Kona.

The recipients included Estefie Viernes, Blossom Kaunoni, Vichadach Chotikawan, Kamaile Gusman, Annie Skilling and Tanner Legler.

“These scholarships aid students completing their two-year AAS culinary degree, while preparing them for gainful employment in the workforce,” said Christmas with the Chefs founder Jean Hull.

Christmas with the Chefs aims to raise money for culinary scholarships for students attending Hawai‘i Community College—Palamanui and local high school students looking to attend culinary school. Scholarships can also assist working chefs who want to further their education.

During this year’s gala, Hull also honored long-time participants of the event—which began 31 years ago—including Tropical Dream Ice Cream and Greg Anderson of Sysco Hawai‘i (formerly known as HFM).

To date, Christmas with the Chefs has awarded about $900,000 in scholarship funding.

