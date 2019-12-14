Service Closed at East Hawai‘i Transfer Stations

Several East Hawai‘i transfer station services will be closed today. The County has announced scrap metal and white goods services will be closed at the Kea‘au, Pāhoa and Hilo transfer stations. Greenwaste disposal will also be closed for the Kea‘au transfer station through Saturday.

Residents who usually dispose of greenwaste in Kea‘au may use the Hilo or Pāhoa facilities between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today.

All services will reopen tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 15, as regularly scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org.