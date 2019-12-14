Last-minute Holiday Donations Sought for Angel Trees

The Salvation Army (SA) is seeking Angel Tree donations for a final push before holiday gifts are distributed in East and West Hawai‘i next week.

SA is requesting for about about 500 Angel Tree tags in Kailua-Kona and 100 in Hilo. The public can make donations by pulling tags from Angel Trees at specified locations and returning them by the deadline of Saturday, Dec. 14.

Trees in Kailua-Kona are located at Central Pacific Bank, Kona Walmart on Henry Street and The Club Kona on Kopiko Street. Trees in Hilo are at Prince Kuhio Plaza. About 700 Angel Tree tags at PKP have been pulled for donations so far.

New gift donations can also be dropped off at the Kona Corps located at 75-223 Kalani Street in Kailua-Kona. In Hilo, call (808) 935-1277 or contact [email protected].

“We are grateful to those in our community who have already pulled Angel Tree tags and provided gifts for keiki and kupuna in need,” said Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “As the program winds down for the season, we’d like to remind those who have pulled tags to return them to the Angel Tree where they were taken from.”

For more information about The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program in Hawai‘i, visit AngelTreeHawaii.org.