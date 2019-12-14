Prince Dance Institute Announces Spring Classes

Prince Dance Institute (PDI) is offering more than thirty performing arts classes at Kahilu Theatre during its spring semester. Classes start on Monday, Jan. 13, and run weekly through Thursday, April 23.

The class offerings will include dance, theatre, music, circus and acrobatics. Classes are available for ages two through adult for all skill levels. The semester will conclude with an evening performance at Kahilu Theatre on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3.

Enrollment will open on Monday, Dec. 9. Students can register for classes at www.princedanceinstitute.com.

Scholarships provided by Kahilu Theatre and Prince Dance Institute are available for qualifying students. The scholarship application deadline for Kahilu Theatre is Dec. 23, 2019. The application period for Prince Dance Institute is from Dec. 24 to Jan. 07.

For more information regarding class schedules, registration, fees and scholarships, call Anna Flint at (808) 783-1158 or visit princedanceinstitute.com.

“The school brims with excitement during the Spring Semester because existing students are starting to see the fruits of their labor come to life, and our new students are swept up in the thrill of preparing for a performance,” said Angel Prince, PDI artistic director. “We have a robust schedule this spring, and I can’t wait to see everyone come alive as an artist and performer.”

Spring Semester Classes