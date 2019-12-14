December 14, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
December 14, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 14, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

