December 14, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 14, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 14, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 14, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE wind swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
