Young Fisherman Rescued From Rough Waters in Puna

Young Fisherman Rescued From Rough Waters in PunaDecember 13, 2019, 7:41 AM HST (Updated December 13, 2019, 7:41 AM)
A teenager was rescued from near drowning off the cliffs at Mackenzie State Recreation Area Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 4:42 p.m. Hawai‘i County Fire Department received a report of a distressed swimmer at the beach park and responded to the rocky shoreline. When crews arrived on scene they learned a 16-year-old boy had been fishing along the cliffs and had fallen into the ocean.
The life guard from Pohoiki tower swam out to the teen and was able to secure a rescue buoy to the victim. Fire officials say the currents were strong, there was large surf and no safe exit area.
Crew from Chopper one deployed a rescue man into the water and assisted the victim and life guard to a landing zone using a Billy-Pugh Net.
The boy was treated on scene for hypothermia, exhaustion and near drowning. He was ultimately taken to Hilo Medical Center emergency room for further evaluation.