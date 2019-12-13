Public Invited to Meetings for County’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan

The County of Hawai‘i’s Civil Defense Agency announces a series of meetings regarding the County’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan beginning next week.

The public is welcome to these meetings of the multi-agency Working Group which is updating the Plan. The first meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17.

The Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is the County’s hazard and risk assessment for natural disasters. The plan includes proposed projects to mitigate risk associated with hazards that threaten life and property, which may include building code revisions, changes to land use zoning, construction projects, studies, and identification of capability requirements (equipment and training).

The Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is required to be eligible for FEMA funding. That plan must be updated every five years. The Plan is tied to and influences the County’s General Plan and the Emergency Operations Plan.

The following are the Working Group meeting dates. These meetings are held at the Aupuni Center Conference Room in Hilo 2:00-4:00 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.

Dec. 17

Jan. 21, 2020

Feb. 18

March 17

April 21

May 19

June 16

July 21

For further information, please call the Civil Defense Agency at 808-935-0031.