December 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 13, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 13, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 13, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com