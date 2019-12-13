December 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.