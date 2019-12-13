Celebrate the season with County Employees

Hawai‘i County invites the public to celebrate the Holiday season with its employees at a concert at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center Gazebo.

The Magic of the Season concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. The concert will feature West Hawai‘i County Band, soprano Grace Basque and Kumu Keala Ching. Light refreshments will be served.

SPONSORED VIDEO

County officials ask that no alcohol be brought to the event.

The concert is sponsored with Aloha by the West Hawai‘i Civic Center’s employees, families and friends.