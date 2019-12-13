Big Island Weekend Lane Closures: Dec. 13-15

Big Island Weekend Lane Closures: Dec. 13-15December 13, 2019, 8:15 AM HST (Updated December 13, 2019, 7:53 AM)
Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has scheduled weekend road and lane closures. Closures may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.
North Hilo (24-hour closures)
Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Maunakea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.
Maunakea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.