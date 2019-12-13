Big Island Road Closures: Dec. 14-20

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has scheduled road and lane closures throughout the island during the week of Dec. 14-20. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Ka‘ū

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) on Monday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 20, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 79 and 85, Aloha Boulevard to Old Māmalahoa Highway, on Monday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 20, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping and pavement marker work.

SPONSORED VIDEO

South Kona

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 66 and 68, Kaulia Road to Kiola Kaa Road, on Monday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work.

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 97 and 101, Haleili Road and Ho‘okena Beach Road, on Monday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

North Hilo

Alternating, intermittent lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 7, Wailuku Bridge to Kopilimai Road on Monday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 20, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work and pavement markers. Intermittent lane closures will occur due to striping of side streets.

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions, between mile markers 15 and 16, Pedestrian Overpass to Leopolino Road, on Monday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work.

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 16 and 17, Kauniho Road to Leopolino Road, on Monday, Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for a bridge inspection.

North Hilo (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) near Honolii Bridge in both directions between mile markers 4 and 5, Nahala Street to Paukaa Drive on Wednesday night, Dec. 18, through Thursday morning, Dec. 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., to allow Hawaii Electric Light technicians to complete pole replacement work. Occasional partial lane closures may be necessary starting Monday, Dec. 16, to prepare for the work. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the construction area and expect delays. An alternate route is available via Kahoa Street.

Pa‘aulio

Alternating lane closure of one lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, between East Pa‘auilo Bridge and Kalopa Bridge. The single lane closure is scheduled Monday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 20, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 39 and 42, Kalopa Road to Kahaupu Bridge, on Monday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work.

Puna

Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 7 and 9, Old Māmalahoa Highway to Pa‘ahana Street, on Monday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work.