Adopt a Pet during HIHS ‘Empty the Shelters’ Event

Big Island shelter animals are looking for forever homes.

Starting today through Saturday, the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society hopes to adopt out as many animals from their shelters in Kona, Waimea and Kea‘au through its “Empty the Shelters” initiative.

Sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, animals are available for adoption for $25 throughout the event. Lauren Nickerson, spokeswoman for HIHS, said the event is an incredible opportunity to help good pets into forever homes.

Over 80 dogs and puppies and over 80 cats and kittens are available for adoption this weekend.

“We consider any number of adoptions to be a success and are looking forward to seeing many of our friends go to loving forever homes,” Nickerson said.

This is the second time this year Bissell has assisted HIHS in animal adoptions at a reduced price. In October, Nickerson said, Bissell and HIHS held an “Empty the Shelters” event for one day at the Kea‘au location.

“On that day, 26 pets were adopted, which we consider a wonderful success not only for those families who found a new best friend, but also for the other pets we were saving by opening up space,” Nickerson said.

She added HIHS considers any number of adoption this weekend to be a success.

Bissell Pet Foundation provides support through funding, which allows organizations like HIHS to grow its lifesaving programs.

“They also provide educational material to promote responsible pet ownership,” Nickerson explained. “Bringing home a new pet is a lasting commitment and it’s important that we are able to educate our community about treating pets like family.”

To find your forever pet, visit any of the following shelters today or Saturday:

Kona shelter, located at 74-5225 Queen Kaahumanu Highway. Opens at 9 a.m., closes at 5:30 p.m.

Waimea shelter, located at 67-1611 Mamalahoa Highway. Opens at 8 a.m., closes at 3:30 p.m.

Keaau shelter, located at 16-873 Keaau Pahoa Highway. Opens at 9 a.m., closes at 5:30 p.m.