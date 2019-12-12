Judiciary to Host Mandatory Workshop for Freelance Court Interpreters

The Hawai‘i State Judiciary will be hosting orientation workshops for individuals interested in working as freelance court interpreters.

The position requires people who speak English and another language. Interested parties must attend and complete the two-day workshop to be hired.

Individuals seeking to become a court interpreter must also pass a written English proficiency exam, court interpreter ethics exam, and criminal background check.

Court interpreters are independent contractors and not Judiciary employees. They assist the courts in providing access to justice to court customers with limited English proficiency. Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid $25 to $55 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

The workshop will take place in Kona at the Keahuolu Courthouse March 3-4 and again at the Hale Kaulike Courthouse in Hilo on March 19-20.

The deadline to register is Jan. 31. Registration forms are available on the Judiciary’s website and from the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at 808-539-4860.

In collaboration with the State Office of Language Access, the workshop registration fee is offered at $50.

For more information, contact the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at [email protected] or 808-539-4860.