High Surf Advisory for South Kona Coast

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory that is to remain in effect until 6 p.m. HST tonight.

A northwest swell building overnight, has led to warning level surf along most north and west facing shores from Kaua‘i to Maui, and advisory level surf for areas of the leeward Big Island through Thursday. Early morning high tides will bring the risk of wave runup and overwash along low-lying coastlines exposed to the swell.

Surf along the South Kona coast will increase to 6 to 10 feet Thursday morning. Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.