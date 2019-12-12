HDOT Seeks Proposals for Electric Vehicles, Charging Infrastructure

By Big Island Now
December 12, 2019, 11:35 AM HST (Updated December 12, 2019, 11:35 AM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is seeking proposals for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure for state and county fleets.

“Electrifying government fleet vehicles and reducing the consumption of fossil fuels used in transportation aligns with our clean energy goals and helps bring Hawaii closer to eliminating our dependence on imported fuels,” said Gov. David Ige. “We appreciate our state departments taking the lead on this and are eager to see the proposals.”

The request for proposals is written to allow other government agencies to participate if they would also like to electrify their fleet vehicles. Proposals must be received by 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2020. The link to the solicitation can be found at:

https://hiepro.ehawaii.gov/public-display-solicitation.html?rfid=20000911

