December 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 12, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 12, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 12, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 15-20mph.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
