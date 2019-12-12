Big Island Weekend Road Closures

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced temporary lane closures for the week of Dec. 13–15, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for TMT work.