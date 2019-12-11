Woman Wanted on Outstanding Warrant

The Hawai’i Police Department is searching for a female wanted on an outstanding warrant and for questioning in a separate incident.

Jaysha S. Arnold, 23, is wanted for contempt of court. Police are also interested in speaking to her regarding a criminal investigation stemming from an incident that occurred in the Pāhoa area on Nov. 1, 2019.

Arnold is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective William Brown at 808-961-2384 or via email at [email protected] .