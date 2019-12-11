Woman Wanted on Outstanding Warrant

By Big Island Now
December 11, 2019, 4:58 PM HST (Updated December 11, 2019, 4:58 PM)
Jaysha S. Arnold. PC: HPD

The Hawai’i Police Department is searching for a female wanted on an outstanding warrant and for questioning in a separate incident.

Jaysha S. Arnold, 23, is wanted for contempt of court. Police are also interested in speaking to her regarding a criminal investigation stemming from an incident that occurred in the Pāhoa area on Nov. 1, 2019.

Arnold is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective William Brown at 808-961-2384 or via email at [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
