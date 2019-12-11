Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Kona Woman

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Kona woman identified as 36-year old Leipuanani Goings.

She was last seen on Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. in Captain Cook. Goings is described as Hawaiian, 5-foot-5 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be operating a black 2002 Chevy Trailblazer with Hawaiʻi license plate number MNA684.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Derek Toloumu at the Police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.