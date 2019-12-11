Man Charged in Connection to Domestic Violence Incident

A 31-year-old man was charged with second-degree assault in connection to a domestic violence incident that occurred in Laupāhoehoe.

Hawai‘i County Police were first made aware of the assault on Dec. 4 when Hāmākua patrol officers received a report of a female with numerous facial injuries at a business in the Laupāhoehoe area.

“Officers contacted the female victim who reported that she had been involved in a physical domestic dispute with a family member while within their vehicle,” police stated in a press release Wednesday.

The female was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where she was treated for multiple facial contusions, lacerations and a fracture.

On Dec. 5, Hāmākua patrol officers located and arrested Zodice Madeyski and was held by police while detectives continued the investigation.

Charges against Madeyski were filed on Dec. 6. He is facing second-degree assault and abuse of a family/household member. His bail was set at $14,000.

Madeyski had his initial appearance in 3rd Circuit Court in Hilo on Dec. 9 where a preliminary hearing was scheduled for today.