Man Charged in Connection to Domestic Violence Incident

Man Charged in Connection to Domestic Violence IncidentDecember 11, 2019, 10:12 AM HST (Updated December 11, 2019, 10:12 AM)
A 31-year-old man was charged with second-degree assault in connection to a domestic violence incident that occurred in Laupāhoehoe.
Hawai‘i County Police were first made aware of the assault on Dec. 4 when Hāmākua patrol officers received a report of a female with numerous facial injuries at a business in the Laupāhoehoe area.
“Officers contacted the female victim who reported that she had been involved in a physical domestic dispute with a family member while within their vehicle,” police stated in a press release Wednesday.
The female was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where she was treated for multiple facial contusions, lacerations and a fracture.
On Dec. 5, Hāmākua patrol officers located and arrested Zodice Madeyski and was held by police while detectives continued the investigation.
Charges against Madeyski were filed on Dec. 6. He is facing second-degree assault and abuse of a family/household member. His bail was set at $14,000.
Madeyski had his initial appearance in 3rd Circuit Court in Hilo on Dec. 9 where a preliminary hearing was scheduled for today.