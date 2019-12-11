K-9 Training on Big Island

The Department of the Attorney General, Missing Child Center-Hawaiʻi (MCCH) is participating in, and financially supporting, a three-day intensive K-9 scent tracking training being conducted on Hawaiʻi County from December 11 to 13, 2019.

The training for the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s (HPD) Juvenile Aid Section K-9 handlers will take place at the HPD Kona Station in Kailua-Kona on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 2019, and at the HPD Hilo Station in Hilo on Dec. 13, 2019.

The trainer is Corporal Wayne Silva, Special Services Division/Canine Unit, Honolulu Police Department (retired) and the HPD handlers will be working with K-9 Falcon and K-9 Argos, both dogs purchased by the Friends of MCCH and donated to HPD.

Falcon is a 7-year-old male Labrador Retriever trained as a tracking K-9, and Argos is a 2-year-old male German Shepherd designated as a tracking and cadaver K-9. The main mission of both Falcon and Argos is locating, recovering and protecting missing children in Hawai‘i County. MCCH works closely with HPD to locate and recover missing children across the county.

MCCH is one of the specialized criminal justice programs in the Department of the Attorney General. MCCH primarily operates as the State’s missing children clearinghouse and a resource center for law enforcement, social services and families of missing children. MCCH also financially supports local law enforcement partners in developing their expertise and capacity to address the issue.

Visit https://ag.hawaii.gov/cpja/mcch/ for more information about MCCH and helpful resources.