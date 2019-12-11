HPD Seeks Arson Suspect in Volcano Fire

By Big Island Now
December 11, 2019, 1:30 PM HST (Updated December 11, 2019, 1:30 PM)
Justin Michael Bardwell. PC: HPD

Hawai’i Island Police are looking for an arson suspect.

HPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male individual who is wanted for questioning relative to an arson investigation that occurred on Nov. 17, 2019, in the Volcano Golf & Country Club subdivision in Volcano.

The individual is identified as 32-year-old Justin Michael Bardwell. He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information about Bardwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kelly Moniz at 808-961-2378 or via email at [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

