UPDATE: Transfer Station Closures, Alternatives

UPDATE: The Ke‘ei Transfer Station will REMAIN open through Tuesday. The greenwaste site at Ke‘ei will still be closed. Reference below for greenwaste alternatives.

6:53 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10

Due to staff shortages, the Ke‘ei Transfer Station will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 due to a staff shortage.

The transfer station will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, Dec. 13 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 6 p.m. Tuesday, the public can take their household generated wastes to the Keauhou Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The public can take their greenwaste to the greenwaste bins at the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.