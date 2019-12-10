Man Dies After Suspected Drowning By End of the World

Man Dies After Suspected Drowning By End of the WorldDecember 10, 2019, 3:17 PM HST (Updated December 10, 2019, 3:18 PM)
A Holualoa man is dead after a suspected drowning in Keauhou this morning.
At approximately 9:38 a.m., Hawai‘i County Fire Department received a call about a distressed swimmer at End of the World, or Lekeke Bay. According to Hawa‘ii County Police, the victim, later identified as a 75-year-old man, had jumped in the water to retrieve a backpack.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, they walked to the shoreline heading north while additional personnel walked in from Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay heading south.
Crews located the Holualoa man and found canoe paddlers had loaded him onto their double-hull canoe and were heading toward Keauhou Pier.
Officials say ambulance personnel were staged at the pier to rendezvous with the paddlers. Once the man was with emergency crews, life-saving measures were performed.
The man was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.