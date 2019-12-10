Man Dies After Suspected Drowning By End of the World

By Tiffany DeMasters
December 10, 2019, 3:17 PM HST (Updated December 10, 2019, 3:18 PM)
×

A Holualoa man is dead after a suspected drowning in Keauhou this morning.

At approximately 9:38 a.m., Hawai‘i County Fire Department received a call about a distressed swimmer at End of the World, or Lekeke Bay. According to Hawa‘ii County Police, the victim, later identified as a 75-year-old man, had jumped in the water to retrieve a backpack.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they walked to the shoreline heading north while additional personnel walked in from Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay heading south.

Crews located the Holualoa man and found canoe paddlers had loaded him onto their double-hull canoe and were heading toward Keauhou Pier.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Officials say ambulance personnel were staged at the pier to rendezvous with the paddlers. Once the man was with emergency crews, life-saving measures were performed.

The man was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 5 )
View Comments