Keauhou Christmas Activities Lead up to Holiday

Christmas is coming to Keauhou.

The Keauhou Shopping will host a variety of activities between Dec. 15 and Dec. 23 in celebration of the holiday season. Daily entertainment will include lei making, an outdoor movie night, hula shows and live music performances from artists like Ben Kaili and Mauka Soul.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Keiki get free photos nightly with Santa in the center courtyard from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free outdoor movie, featuring The Grinch, will be held Saturday, Dec. 21. The movie starts at 6 pm in the center courtyard. The shopping center encourages attendees to purchase movie drinks and snacks from its merchants.

The Keauhou Shopping Center is located at 78-6831 Ali`i Drive in Kailua-Kona. For the daily event schedule and more event information, visit www.keauhoushoppingcenter.com.

Christmas at Keauhou photos can be shared @ShopKeauhou on Instagram and Facebook.