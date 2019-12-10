Kaua‘i Woman Fined for Wildlife Trafficking

A Kaua‘i woman was ordered to pay $250 in fines and forfeit illegal whale items she attempted to sell at a local farmer’s market earlier this year.

Vivian Satow, 73, of Anahola, was ordered to pay the fine on Dec. 3 as a result of an investigation in May.

According to a press release from the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the investigation, conducted by DLNR and the United States Fish and Wildlife Services, revealed Satow attempted to sell pieces of jewelry containing knowingly illegal whale ivory and whale teeth at her booth located at a farmer’s market in Anahola.

In 5th Circuit Environmental Court, Satow entered a plea of No Contest to Wildlife Trafficking Prohibited, a misdemeanor.

“This is the first conviction for whale bone in Hawai‘i under the new Wildlife Trafficking statute that took effect on July 1, 2017,” stated Prosecuting Attorney Justin F. Kollar. “It shows that Kaua‘i is on the forefront of environmental justice and we are grateful to our partners in DLNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife for their diligence in this shared mission to protect our wildlife from illegal trade practices.”