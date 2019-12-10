Elderly Kailua-Kona Man Missing

The Hawai’i Police Department is searching for Steven G. Abreu, a 78-year-old man from Kailua-Kona.

He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds with a thin build. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Abreu is known to frequent the Ali’i Drive and Honokohau Harbor areas in Kailua-Kona and may be in need of medical assistance, an HPD report said. Abreu has a silver-colored 2017 Nissan four-door sedan, Hawaiʻi license plate ZHC 896.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Detective Aron Tomota at 808-326-4646 extension 262.