DUI Arrests For First Week of December

Twenty-seven motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant between Dec. 2-8.

Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, Hawai‘i County Police report there have been 1,014 DUI arrests compared with 1,018 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.4%.

There have been 917 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,077 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.9 percent.

To date, there were 23 fatal crashes, resulting in 23 fatalities; compared with 27 fatal crashes, resulting in 29 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 14.8% for fatal crashes, and 20.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.