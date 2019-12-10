December 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
December 10, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 10, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

