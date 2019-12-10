Crews Work On Sidewalk Installation in Hilo

Over the next two weeks, crews will be installing sidewalks and driveways on Kalanianaole Avenue fronting Verna’s Drive-In, the 76 Gas Station and Ice Pond.

Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works posted the roadwork update on Facebook this morning about the project. The post indicates that crews will also be installing a drainage catch basin at Ocean Front Kitchen.

While the sidewalk is constructed along Ice Pond, the public is reminded to keep out of the barricaded work area and away from the pipe railing for safety.