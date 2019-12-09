VNP Kahuku Unit Adjusts Hours Starting in 2020

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s Kahuku Unit will be closed on Wednesdays starting New Year’s Day, but will open an hour earlier four days a week.

Kahuku will be open Thursdays through Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The current schedule of being open five days a week was established to serve visitors during the Kīlauea eruption and summit collapse of 2018 that closed the main part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park for 134 days.

Entrance to Kahuku will remain free. Post-eruption recovery in the park’s Kīlauea section continues as more trails and features are repaired and reopen to the public.

“Before the eruption, Kahuku was open three days a week, Friday through Sunday. We expanded to five days a week to serve visitors and the community during the Kīlauea closure since it was further from volcanic hazards,” said Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “We are still able to offer four days of service, open up an hour earlier on those days, and we plan to expand our youth and visitor programs at Kahuku,” she said.

Visitors to Kahuku can look forward to new ranger-led programs for school groups and cultural activities that highlight the fusion of cultures that define Ka‘ū. Ranger-led hikes, special programs, trail descriptions and a map of Kahuku are featured on the park website, https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/kahuku.htm.

The Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is located on the mauka side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5. Kahuku is located in Ka‘ū, and is about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance.