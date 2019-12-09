State to Hold Workshops on Improving Homeless Outreach Services

The State Procurement Office and Department of Human Services will hold a workshop for providers of homeless outreach services and homeless housing programs that are interested in providing services in rural areas.

The workshop is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the State Capitol auditorium, and will also be offered on Maui, Kauai, and Hawaiʻi Island during that week.

A workshop will take place on the Big Island on Jan. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hilo Council Chambers, located on 25 Aupuni St.

The workshop stems from Act 162, which passed in June 2019 and addresses the shortage of homeless outreach services and homeless housing programs in rural areas.

“A critical part of our approach to homelessness is strengthening the capacity of provider organizations,” said Scott Morishige, the Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness. “These workshops are aimed to support our existing providers, and grow the network of potential providers to serve our community – particularly in underserved, rural areas.”

According to SPO, the goals are to increase the knowledge base, tools, and resources available to nonprofit homeless outreach and homeless housing programs providers; expand homeless outreach services and homeless housing programs in rural areas of the state; and foster coordination between the service providers and state and county governments to increase effectiveness and successful outcomes.

“The State Procurement Office’s Health & Human Services Section is dedicated to supporting our provider partners and procurement professionals in performing their vital roles,” said Sarah Allen, Hawaiʻi State Procurement Administrator. “We are proud to be leading the charge on implementing Act 162 (SLH 2019).

Allen said the issues related to homelessness are complex.

“The Department of Health, Department of Human Services and other state departments, plus county governments, federal governments, community groups, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, businesses and concerned citizens all contribute to solving the homelessness crisis in Hawaiʻi,” she said.

To register for the workshop, visit https://events-na11.adobeconnect.com/content/connect/c1/1129710103/en/events/event/shared/2489154762/event_landing.html?connect-session=na11breezyb5yruc5cpc8h4xz&sco-id=2488953935&_charset_=utf-8. For more information, visit http://spo.hawaii.gov/for-state-county-personnel/training/schedule-registration/.