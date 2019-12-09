Recycle Hawai’i Resource Force Cape Design Contest

Recycle Hawai’i is hunting for eco-heroes to help stop waste and “save the world.”

In a collaboration with Hilo Habitat for Humanity Hawai’i Island ReStore, the nonprofit will activate its superhero team, The Resource Force, with a cape making contest through Dec. 31, 2019. Participants can use clean, discarded materials to design creative, elaborate and striking capes. Votes will be collected throughout December, and a design winner will be announced in January 2020.

In addition to cape materials, the Inspiration Room and accompanying Reuse Station have many materials free to take that can help with gifting and organizing — including mailers, packaging, containers, gift boxes and perfume bottles for stocking stuffers. Residents can bring assorted, clean materials to the Reuse Station inside Hilo’s ReStore — items such as old cds and new bottlecaps — and take or create with the materials sorted there.

Susan Champeny, artist in residence, will be designing projects from the discards.

“I am super excited to be creating with all these wonderful eco-heroes here at the ReStore,” she said. “I love helping folks to make anything out of any thing and find new ways to use discarded materials.”

Eco-hero capes will be on display through December at Hilo’s ReStore. Support kids in The Resource Force by voting for your favorite cape. Stop by often to see even more capes as The Resource Force grows, then join the Facebook Group where you can learn about solid waste, food waste and recycling.

Learn more about Recycle Hawai’i’s programs and check the recycling directory at

www.recyclehawaii.org.