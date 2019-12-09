Public Invited to ‘Coffee with a Cop’ in South Kohala

The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s South Kohala Community Policing Section is inviting the public to join them for “Coffee with a Cop,” from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Lava Java in the Waikoloa Shopping Center, located at 68-1845 Waikoloa Rd., Waikoloa Village.

“Coffee with a Cop” encourages community members to get to know their police officers over a cup of coffee. This casual event has no agenda, and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

Contact the South Kohala Community Policing Section at 808-887-3080 for any questions.