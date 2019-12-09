Keiki Go Holiday Shopping for Shop with a Cop

By Big Island Now
December 9, 2019, 7:56 AM HST (Updated December 9, 2019, 7:56 AM)
  Fourth Annual Shop with a Cop at Target in Hilo PC: Catholic Charities Hawai'i
Fifty-three at-risk teens and youth were taken shopping for the annual shop with a cop event at Target in Hilo over the weekend.

On Dec. 7, Hawai‘i County Police officers accompanied keiki and youth from the Ka‘ū District. With $100, they shopped for gifts for about 45 minutes and wrapped them at the store.

“This special event brings much needed holiday joy to at-risk teens and young children during the holidays, while fostering positive relationships between the youth and the officers,” officials stated in a press release.

The event was a collaborative, community initiative coordinated by Catholic Charities Hawai‘i comprised of various agencies including Hawaii Police Department and Target.

