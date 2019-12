Kumu Hula Kawika Alfiche will be live in concert with Jennie Nahenahe Kaneshiro next month in Hilo.

The event will take place on Jan. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Chapter 27 Lounge, 216 Kamehameha Ave. Admission is free.

Alfiche leads Hālau o Keikiali‘i of South San Francisco, California.